State seeks faster rural internet

State seeks faster rural internetBy MARK ROGERS,
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 12:00am
Mississippi ranks 49th in internet connectivity with nearly 30 percent of the population lacking broadband service, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
Mississippi ranks 49th in internet connectivity with nearly 30 percent of the population lacking broadband service, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
Through three days of action, the Columbia 10u all-stars have proven they are among the elite... READ MORE
Fortune's August edition includes the magazine's annual list of the world's biggest companies,... READ MORE
The following land transactions were listed as completed in the Marion County Chancery... READ MORE