McCOMB – A security guard shot and killed a knife-wielding man from Kokomo who attacked two of his relatives at the McComb Social Security office this morning, prompting the facility to go on lockdown and close for the rest of the day amid a heavy police presence.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers