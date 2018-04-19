Jail Docket: April 19, 2018

Editor’s Note: The following people were booked into the Marion County Jail by local law enforcement agencies over the past week. The Columbian-Progress will correct any errors. Call Editor Charlie Smith at (601) 736-2611 to request a correction.

Micka Denise Abrams, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less than 50 grams); controlled substance paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; tampering with physical evidence.

William Robert Ainsworth, 26, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Michael Dennis Allen, 58, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with no driver’s license; no seat belt; contempt of court (Municipal Court); no insurance; false identifying information.

Gloria Jean Belk, 63, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with vehicle tag: expired, swapped or none; SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; no proof of liability insurance.

Covey Blansett, 29, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court (Justice Court).

Doye Lavale Blansett, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court (Justice Court) x3.

Haley Renee Blansett, 22, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; tampering with physical evidence.

Charnelle M. Bolton, 21, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with no proof of liability insurance; requirement of use of safety belt system by operator and passengers in passenger motor vehicle-protection of children; prostitution; providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Michael Renard Bounds, 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Evan Butler, 23, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/ obstructing arrest.

Mark Jamie Carter, 46, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Undra Carter, 31, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with taking away of motor vehicle.

Elizabeth Marguerite Clark, 18, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with drunkenness or profanity in public place; disturbing public peace-public place; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/ obstructing arrest.

Jarvis Rodricks Cortez Conerly, 26, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Cammie Lee Cook, 50, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Willie John Dennis, 20, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; drunkenness or profanity in public place; disturbing public peace-public place; resisting/ obstructing arrest.

Savannah Nell Dewitt, 20, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams).

Willie Rufus Dillon, 60, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; contempt of court (Justice Court).

Alan Ray Forbes, 49, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Lacey Forbes, 33, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with violation of probation; public drunkenness.

Aimee Foster, 38, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Kevin Ray Foster, 43, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Danny Ray Gales, 24, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with kidnapping; contributing to delinquency of minor.

Anna Godwin, 22, Columbia, arrested by Drug Court, charged with probation violation for Drug Court.

Baltazar Gutierrez, 25, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-sale/possession w/intent to manufacture.

Katrena A. Hammond, 36, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance; trespassing.

Lateshia S. Hammond, 24, Oak Vale, arrested by MHP, charged with speeding.

Caleb Harper, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams).

Daniel Hutchinson, 45, Carson, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court (Justice Court).

Dejuan Danta Jackson, 31, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with failure to register sex offender.

Heather Watts Jefferson, 41, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court (Justice Court) x3.

Bruce Knight, 36, Ritchon, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale, possession of use or controlled substance or narcotic.

Lawrence Lambert, 26, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with shoplifting 3rd offense or $500 or more.

Waylon Dewayne Lewis, 30, Foxworth, arrested by MDOC, charged with violation of probation.

Ray Anthony Magee, 36, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court (Justice Court); violation of probation.

Aaron Roscoe McDowell, 36, LaPlace, La., arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Sabrina McKinney, 24, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/ obstructing arrest.

Terrance Newsome, 29, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with criminal contempt x2.

Brandi Regan Regan, 43, Prentiss, arrested by Drug Court, charged with probation violation for Drug Court.

Tessa L. Robertson, 34, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).

Levi Dustin Sanders, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Jonathan Michael Seback, 27, Moss Point, arrested by MCSO, charged with aggravated assault on police or emergency personnel.

Shavis Dillon Slocum, 21, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court (Justice Court).

Aaron Milton Smith, 26, Mobile, Ala., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Stephen Kinard Smith, 49, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with fleeing eluding law enforcement officers.

Willie Justin Statham, 35, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court (Municipal Court).

James Anthony Stringer, 50, Carson, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Emily Elizabeth Tibbs, 20 Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Mickey Dean Turner, 46, Toccoa, Ga., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Trevor Jay Vince, 19, Sandy Hook, arrested by CPD, charged with careless driving; disregard traffic device.

Deriel Devodrick Watts, 24, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Jarius Weathersby, 24, McComb, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale, possession of use or controlled substance or narcotic.

Jacqueline Denise Wilcox, 50, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).

Tyrone Williams, 36, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with expired driver’s license-contempt.

James Antione Willis, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, serving 10 days.

Rodney Larue Young, 51, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant.