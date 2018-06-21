Grant to help buy Tri-Community fire truck

Grant to help buy Tri-Community fire truckBy MARK ROGERS,
Thu, 06/21/2018 - 12:00am
Marion County will likely receive a $90,000 grant to help with the purchase of a fire truck for the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department.
