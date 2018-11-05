Garbage collection may return in-house

Garbage collection may return in-houseBy CHARLIE SMITH,
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 10:15am
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will take bids next week for new garbage trucks as it looks to get back into collecting solid waste itself.
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will take bids next week for new garbage trucks as it looks to get back into collecting solid waste itself.
The East Marion and Columbia high school track squads made their mark May 4 and May 5 at the... READ MORE
As is custom around this time of year, The Columbian-... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” comes via the responding department... READ MORE