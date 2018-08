Several fires within a 24-hour span kept the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department busy Sunday.

Just after 12:30 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to 1658 N. Park Ave. and found the home engulfed in flames.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers