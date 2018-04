Fire Report: April 19, 2018

Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” comes via the responding department(s). The Columbian-Progress will correct any errors. Call Editor Charlie Smith at (601) 736-2611 to request a correction or clarification.

Monday, April 9

• Medical, 459 Riley Road, 6:02 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Tuesday, April 10

• Medical, 717 Mississippi Ave., 10:53 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, Garden Ave., 2:23 p.m., Columbia responded.

Wednesday, April 11

• Unlock vehicle, 10 Orchard Dr., 8:52 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Alarm Fire, 130 Pine Ridge Road, 10:24 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

• Medical, 17 E. Jackson St., 10:29 a.m., Foxworth responded.

• Medical, Song Health and Rehab, 10:45 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, 247 Columbia Purvis Road, 12:30 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

• Medical, 900 Broad St., Columbia-Marion County Library, 2:11 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Grass/woods fire, 1398 U.S. 98 E., 2:19 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

• Grass/woods fire, 2016 Gates Road, 4:48 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

• Smoke, 437 McNeese St., 4:57 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, Wendy’s, 5:57 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, 421 Peace St., 10:42 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, 219 Graves Creek Road, 10:56 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Thursday, April 12

• Medical, 717 Mississippi Ave., 8:32 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, 425 Ford St., 11:01 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Accident/Not Vehicle, Mississipp 35 Service Rd., 11:41 a.m., Foxworth responded.

• Medical, 109 U.S. 98 W., 11:52 a.m., Southwest responded.

Friday, April 13

• Smoke, 1316 Martin Luther King Dr., 7:57 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, 55 Beyers Rd., 2:59 p.m., Southwest responded.

• Medical, 1608 Clearview Cir., 4:29 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Vehicle accidentproperty damage, U.S. 98 Bypass at Columbia Purvis Road, 4:53 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, 951 Pearl St., 5:34 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, Mimosa Landing, 501 Rustique Brick Dr., 7:03 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, 410 Friendship Church Road, 8:35 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

• Vehicle accident with injuries, Mississippi 13 and Mississippi 35, 8:40 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

• Medical, 177 Jones Road, 11:56 p.m., South Marion responded.

Saturday, April 14

• Medical, 1448 N. Main St., 1:21 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Fire alarm, 1506 N. Main St., 8:53 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, 1525 Barnes St., 9:46 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Smoke, 1013 Broadmoor Ave., 9:53 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Vehicle accident, Mississippi 43 near Will Alexander, 10:07 a.m., Pine Burr, South Marion and Foxworth responded.

• Road hazard, about a mile off of Mississippi 13 and Pine Burr Road, 10:27 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Vehicle accident-property damage, Pittman Road and Cedar Grove/Mississippi 13 N., 11:05 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

• Medical, 211 Pittman St., 2:06 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Vehicle accident with injuries, north of Shivers Road/Mississippi 35 N., 2:05 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

• Medical, 806 Alberta Ave., 2:20 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Road hazard, Pine Burr Road, 5:24 p.m., Pine Burr responded.

• Medical, 349 High School Ave., 5:48 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Smoke, Columbia Health and Rehab., 7:39 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Road hazard, 1401 Ridge Wood Rd., 8:56 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, 307 Short Cola St., 10:31 p.m., Columbia responded.

Sunday, April 15

• Medical, 209 Wiggins Rd., 3:27 a.m., Columbia responded.

• Medical, 1175 Pine Burr Rd., 11:43 a.m., Pine Burr responded.

• Medical, 1018 Alberta Ave., 1:58 p.m., Columbia responded.

• Smoke, 1506 Gates Road 4:58 p.m., Tri-Community responded.