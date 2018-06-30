City school board member resigns

City school board member resignsBy MARK ROGERS,
Sat, 06/30/2018 - 12:00am
The Columbia Board of Aldermen will begin considering appointing a new school board member after David McCance resigned, citing a busy work and travel schedule.
