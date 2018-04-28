Columbia murder suspect caught in Florida

UPDATE: Murder suspect Ace Joe Mallard of Columbia was arrested Saturday afternoon in Florida.

“He was stopped at mile marker 85 on I-10 Saturday afternoon. We will be working to extradite him,” Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said.

That location where he was captured is betweeen Pensacola and Tallahassee near the city of Defuniak Springs.

See Thursday’s C-P for more details.

Lamar County authorities are looking for a Columbia man considered armed and dangerous in connection with a Saturday morning homicide.

Ace Joe Mallard, 46, is wanted in the investigation of the death of an as-yet unnamed 37-year-old woman, Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said.

Mallard is said to be driving a black 2011 Infiniti M37 with Marion County tag number MNK489, the sheriff said. The suspect is 6 foot, 215 pounds, wears glasses and is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information should contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 794-8610

Rigel said they had received a call Saturday morning from relatives saying they had found a body. He is not yet releasing the victim’s name or manner of death but said, “It is a murder.”