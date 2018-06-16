Pageant judge’s confessions

Pageant judge’s confessionsBy CHARLIE DUNAGIN,
Sat, 06/16/2018 - 12:00am
Recent news that the Miss America Organization is throwing the swimsuit competition overboard reminds me that I used to judge beauty contests from Forest to Fayette.
Recent news that the Miss America Organization is throwing the swimsuit competition overboard reminds me that I used to judge beauty contests from Forest to Fayette.
Former Columbia High School, Ole Miss and Buffalo Bills star Jim Dunaway died in the early... READ MORE
Here’s the latest attempt by Mississippi Power to foist something over on its customers: It... READ MORE
The following land transactions were listed as completed in the Marion County Chancery... READ MORE