It is with joy that Tracy and Ellen Winton of Columbia announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth Winton of Hattiesburg, to Nicholas Souhlas, of Mobile, son of Joe and Becky Souhlas of Slidell.

