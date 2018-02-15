Women sentenced for murder

Women sentenced for murderBy MARK ROGERS,
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 12:00am
Two Marion County women will serve decades in prison after pleading guilty to killing a Columbia woman in 2015 and setting two fires to cover it up.
