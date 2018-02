A Sandy Hook woman will serve a long time behind bars for bringing drugs inside them.

Jasmine Starr Bedwell, 23, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Tony Mozingo in Marion County Circuit Court to serve seven mandatory years for smuggling a pipe and crystal methamphetamine into the Marion County Jail.

