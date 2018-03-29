Three charged in Lampton shooting

Three charged in Lampton shootingBy MARK ROGERS,
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:00am
A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly spraying a Lampton residence with bullets last week in what authorities say was retaliation for another recent shooting.
A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly spraying a Lampton residence with bullets last week in what authorities say was retaliation for another recent shooting.
The Columbia Wildcats (11-3, 4-0) showed they mean business in Region 8 last week with a pair... READ MORE
As I listened to Mark Barden tell his story, tears welled up in my eyes. Barden’s young son,... READ MORE