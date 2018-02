Trooper First Class Craig James of Sandy Hook was selected by his peers as the 2017 Trooper of the Year for Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M based in Brookhaven. James is the son of Randy and Diane James of Franklinton, La., and the son- in-law of Kevin and Karen Breland of Sandy Hook.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://columbianprogress.com/columbian-progress-0