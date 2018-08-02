Power scam calls reported

Power scam calls reportedBy MARK ROGERS,
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association customers in Foxworth and Columbia beware. That call you’re receiving about delinquent bills is a scam.
It is a problem we see all too frequently.
