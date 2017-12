A person of interest in a suspicious death investigation from Friday night in Kokomo was taken into custody without incident Sunday morning.

Shortly before 9, Marion and Wathall County deputies responded to a tip in Wathall County on Henry Smith Road where Ronnie Smith was located and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

