Garbage service may return local

Garbage service may return localBy MARK ROGERS,
Sat, 03/10/2018 - 12:00am
City, county considering buying trucks
Marion County wants to take back its garbage service from a contractor and the city of Columbia may soon follow suit.
Marion County wants to take back its garbage service from a contractor and the city of Columbia may soon follow suit.
