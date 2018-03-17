Fair promotes local careers

Fair promotes local careersBy MARK ROGERS,
Sat, 03/17/2018 - 12:00am
A new community-wide career fair will soon be held at Columbia High School and organizers are seeking participants to share about their businesses.
A new community-wide career fair will soon be held at Columbia High School and organizers are seeking participants to share about their businesses.
Almost two years ago I visited my hometown of Kent, Ohio. One Sunday as I walked into church,... READ MORE
The following land transactions were listed as final in the Marion County Chancery Clerk’s... READ MORE