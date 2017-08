A traffic stop on Lumberton Road by Columbia Police Department officers yielded a variety of drugs, a stolen gun and two arrests Saturday afternoon.

CPD Capt. Johnny Barnes said police charged Calvin Bernard Guy, 28, of Tylertown, with a variety of offenses and picked up passenger Niketa McGowan, 22, of Columbia, on a warrant.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM