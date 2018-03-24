City sells old cruisers, hires police

City sells old cruisers, hires policeBy MARK ROGERS,
Sat, 03/24/2018 - 12:00am
Newly appointed Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly wasted no time taking action to fill empty patrol spots and deal with an aging fleet of cruisers.
Newly appointed Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly wasted no time taking action to fill empty patrol spots and deal with an aging fleet of cruisers.
The Columbia Wildcats (9-2, 2-0) kept the ball rolling last week with two decisive wins and are... READ MORE
Raise your glasses for a toast at the end of your day(s). But before you do, look into your... READ MORE
The following land transactions were listed as final in the Marion County Chancery Clerk’s... READ MORE