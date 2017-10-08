City may increase garbage rate $3

Thu, 08/10/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers

Columbia’s garbage pickup contractor has added a new truck to make service more reliable and hired an on-site mechanic.

At the same time, city leaders are considering a roughly $3 increase to its $10-per-month price, which Mayor Justin McKenzie said would get it to a break-even point.

 
 
