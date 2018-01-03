Alleged school burglar arrested

Alleged school burglar arrestedBy MARK ROGERS,
Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:00am
A Foxworth man was arrested early Tuesday and faces charges of allegedly breaking into West Marion Primary School and stealing money over the weekend.
A Foxworth man was arrested early Tuesday and faces charges of allegedly breaking into West Marion Primary School and stealing money over the weekend.
A Foxworth man was arrested early Tuesday and faces charges of allegedly breaking into West... READ MORE
Ken Morgan says the only place that’s still like the Pearl River of his youth is upstream of... READ MORE
The following marriage license applications were received by the Marion County Circuit... READ MORE