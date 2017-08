Columbia residents will soon be able to recycle on Saturdays.

The Columbia Board of Aldermen voted to open the recycling center on old Foxworth Road from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. It will also be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Fridays.

