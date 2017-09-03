World Day of Prayer observed
Thu, 03/09/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
Participants from a variety of churches in Marion County assembled at New Zion Methodist Church last Friday for the annual World Day of Prayer.
Participants from a variety of churches in Marion County assembled at New Zion Methodist Church last Friday for the annual World Day of Prayer.
East Marion High School’s boys and girls basketball teams were both knocked out in the second... READ MORE
Cook & Fortenberry Pharmacy, located at 718 Main St., has recently undergone a facelift... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” column is solely the responsibility of the responding department(s).
It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.