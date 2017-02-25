Woman jailed for role in murder
Sat, 02/25/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a second arrest in connection with the murder of Marcus Christopher, 50, of Columbia last weekend.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a second arrest in connection with the murder of Marcus Christopher, 50, of Columbia last weekend.
The following land transactions were recorded in the Marion County Chancery Clerk’s Office during the week of Feb. 13:
Feb. 16
It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.
A food product was introduced in 1937 with the unusual name SPAM. This mixture of pork... READ MORE