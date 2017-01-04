Missionaries in Marion County

Sat, 04/01/2017 - 12:00am by Joshua Campbell

A team of four missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are working hard in Columbia to spread the word of God.


---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Columbian-Progress. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1BvSoct
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1BvSoct
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1Au7YQq

Records

Land Transactions: April 1, 2017

The following land transactions were recorded in the Marion County Chancery Clerk’s Office during the week of March 20:

 

March 20

Marriages and Divorces: March 30, 2017
Jail Docket: March 30, 2017
Fire Report: March 30. 2017
Land Transactions: March 25, 2017
Marriages and Divorces: March 23, 2017

Opinion

Mississippi’s love ranking

It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.

Profile magazine preview
Reflecting on local lives
Don't cuff police chief
Fundamental attribution error
State’s bad bridges