MCSO warns of area scam
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scam with someone pretending to be in law enforcement and seeking money.
(Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Jail Docket” column is solely the responsibility of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbia Police Department and other law enforcement
