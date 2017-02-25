MCDP honors business, individual
Sat, 02/25/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
The 110th annual Marion County Development Partnership banquet drew a large crowd as an MCDP Ambassador and an area business were honored.
The 110th annual Marion County Development Partnership banquet drew a large crowd as an MCDP Ambassador and an area business were honored.
The following land transactions were recorded in the Marion County Chancery Clerk’s Office during the week of Feb. 13:
Feb. 16
It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.
A food product was introduced in 1937 with the unusual name SPAM. This mixture of pork... READ MORE