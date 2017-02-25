MCCLCTC students honor Board members
Sat, 02/25/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
Earlier this month, members of the Marion County School District’s Board of Education were honored as part of School Board Appreciation Month.
Earlier this month, members of the Marion County School District’s Board of Education were honored as part of School Board Appreciation Month.
The following land transactions were recorded in the Marion County Chancery Clerk’s Office during the week of Feb. 13:
Feb. 16
It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.
A food product was introduced in 1937 with the unusual name SPAM. This mixture of pork... READ MORE