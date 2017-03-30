Blessing of the Businesses draws crowd

Thu, 03/30/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers

An event last week offered fellowship and blessings for area businesses.


---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Columbian-Progress. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1BvSoct
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1BvSoct
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1Au7YQq

Records

Marriages and Divorces: March 30, 2017

The following marriage license applications were received by the Marion County Circuit Clerk’s Office during the week of March 20:

 

Jail Docket: March 30, 2017
Fire Report: March 30. 2017
Land Transactions: March 25, 2017
Marriages and Divorces: March 23, 2017
Jail Docket: March 23, 2017

Opinion

Mississippi’s love ranking

It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.

Fundamental attribution error
State’s bad bridges
Lawmaker sees error on divorce
TRAPPIST-1 possibilities
Medicine cabinet can spark habits