More than 100 young sluggers laced up for the second annual Jr. Jays Baseball Camp with Anthony Alford—Columbia native and Toronto Blue Jays prospect—last Saturday at the Dean Griner Baseball and Softball Complex.





---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Columbian-Progress.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1BvSoct

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1BvSoct