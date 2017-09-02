Airport project moving ahead
Thu, 02/09/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
As a project to expand the runway at the Columbia-Marion County Airport moves ahead, a public hearing will be set soon to discuss varying aspects of the project.
As a project to expand the runway at the Columbia-Marion County Airport moves ahead, a public hearing will be set soon to discuss varying aspects of the project.
The Pearl River chapter of Columbia of Quality Deer Management Association is hosting a fish... READ MORE
Moree’s Florist & Gifts, located at 402 Lumberton Road in Columbia, has been a long-... READ MORE
(This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights network administrator Kent Lucas of Southern Tire... READ MORE