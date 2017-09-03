Farmer’s Familiar Face
Thu, 03/09/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
New nurse practitioner ready to treat patients
Patients at the Clinic at Farmer’s MedShoppe will find a new, yet familiar face treating them.
New nurse practitioner ready to treat patients
Patients at the Clinic at Farmer’s MedShoppe will find a new, yet familiar face treating them.
East Marion High School’s boys and girls basketball teams were both knocked out in the second... READ MORE
Cook & Fortenberry Pharmacy, located at 718 Main St., has recently undergone a facelift... READ MORE
The following marriage license applications were received by the Marion County Circuit Clerk’s Office during the week of Feb. 27:
It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.
If you have thought that you have heard the sounds of the Columbia High School Marching... READ MORE