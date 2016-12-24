School earns dual accreditation
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
A new local school has taken the latest step toward expanding as it has received key accreditations, both state and national.
A new local school has taken the latest step toward expanding as it has received key accreditations, both state and national.
Asia Harvey, a 2016 graduate of East Marion and standout player for the Lady Eagles basketball... READ MORE
The Columbian-Progress traces its roots to 1882 as Marion... READ MORE
The following land transactions were recorded in the Marion County Chancery Clerk’s Office during the week of Dec. 12:
Dec. 12
One downside to being a defense attorney is that sometimes it serves a client’s interest to... READ MORE
Last week a friend brought some cookies to my house — chocolate chip and still warm. Could... READ MORE