Poultry in motion: Chicken show draws crowd
Thu, 02/02/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
The Columbia Expo Center was a colorful menagerie of feathers, fun and food last Saturday as the third annual Pearl River Classic Poultry Show took place.
The Columbia Expo Center was a colorful menagerie of feathers, fun and food last Saturday as the third annual Pearl River Classic Poultry Show took place.
West Marion High School’s boys basketball team’s (3-10, 1-4) struggles to reel off back-to-back... READ MORE
Susie McDaniel Real Estate, located at 104 Columbia Purvis Rd., has a new home and one that has... READ MORE
The following marriage license application was received by the Marion County Circuit Clerk’s Office during the week of Jan. 23:
They were the first ones on the ground when an EF-3 tornado swept through Columbia and Marion... READ MORE
(This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights teacher and assistant coach Carmen Taylor of... READ MORE