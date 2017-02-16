First part of kennel work completed at shelter
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
The first phase of a major renovation project at the Columbia-Marion County Animal Shelter has completed with donations and volunteer labor.
The first phase of a major renovation project at the Columbia-Marion County Animal Shelter has completed with donations and volunteer labor.
Moree’s Florist & Gifts, located at 402 Lumberton Road in Columbia, has been a long-... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” column is solely the responsibility of the responding department(s).