CPD thankful for donation to training facility

Sat, 03/25/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers

The Columbia Police Department’s training room has new tables and chairs thanks to the generosity of a local Sunday school class.


---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Columbian-Progress. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1BvSoct
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1BvSoct
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1Au7YQq

Records

Land Transactions: March 25, 2017

The following land transactions were recorded in the Marion County Chancery Clerk’s Office during the week of March 13:

 

March 13

Marriages and Divorces: March 23, 2017
Jail Docket: March 23, 2017
Fire Report: March 23, 2017
Land Transactions: March 18, 2018
Fire Report: March 16, 2017

Opinion

Mississippi’s love ranking

It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.

Fundamental attribution error
State’s bad bridges
Lawmaker sees error on divorce
TRAPPIST-1 possibilities
Medicine cabinet can spark habits