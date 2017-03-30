Counterfeit cash discovered in Columbia
Thu, 03/30/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
A routine safety checkpoint in Columbia last Thursday led to the seizure of $3,600 in counterfeit cash by the Columbia Police Department.
A routine safety checkpoint in Columbia last Thursday led to the seizure of $3,600 in counterfeit cash by the Columbia Police Department.
East Marion High School’s baseball and softball teams had very similar weeks last week with two... READ MORE
Yamato Steak House of Japan, located at 815 U.S. Hwy 98 Bypass, are celebrating their three-... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” column is solely the responsibility of the responding department(s).
It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.
The Shakers, a corruption of the expression “shaking Quakers” are a Protestant religious... READ MORE