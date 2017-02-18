Construction projects on schedule
Concrete is down and block is being laid for the addition to the Columbia Elementary School and projects are running well, according to Columbia School District Superintendent Dr. Marietta James.
Concrete is down and block is being laid for the addition to the Columbia Elementary School and projects are running well, according to Columbia School District Superintendent Dr. Marietta James.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, located at 787 U.S. Hwy 98, and its 23-member staff have the small-town... READ MORE
The following land transactions were recorded in the Marion County Chancery Clerk’s Office during the week of Feb. 6:
Feb. 6
It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.
Brantly Beach and Elizabeth Martin of Pine Burr announce the birth of their first child, a boy... READ MORE