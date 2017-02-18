Construction projects on schedule

Sat, 02/18/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers

Concrete is down and block is being laid for the addition to the Columbia Elementary School and projects are running well, according to Columbia School District Superintendent Dr. Marietta James.


