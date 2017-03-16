A chance to own a piece of history
Thu, 03/16/2017 - 12:00am by Mark Rogers
Since 1958, most of the Crystelle Ford Auditorium has remained the same, but that will soon change.
Since 1958, most of the Crystelle Ford Auditorium has remained the same, but that will soon change.
East Marion High School’s boys and girls basketball teams were both knocked out in the second... READ MORE
Farlow’s Phone Connection & Tuxtown, located at 418 Sumrall Rd. Suite 4, is a rare dual-... READ MORE
(Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Jail Docket” column is solely the responsibility of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbia Police Department and other law enforcement
It’s sometimes interesting to hear an outsider’s ranking of anything related to your state.