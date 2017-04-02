Moree’s Florist & Gifts, located at 402 Lumberton Road in Columbia, has been a long-standing pillar in the community for more than two decades.



--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Columbian-Progress. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1BvSoct If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1BvSoct If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1Au7YQq