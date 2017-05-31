Injured MCSO deputy identified; felony pursuit details emerge

As a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in a pursuit Tuesday afternoon begins his long healing process after undergoing emergency surgery late that night, new details have emerged about the incident.

Lance Poirier, a five-year veteran of the MCSO, was struck by a fellow law enforcement officer as the event unfolded, Sheriff Berkley Hall said Wednesday.

“We’ve had communications with him (Poirier) this morning,” he said. “The surgery went well. He’s recovering from some serious injuries.”

Poirier was flown from the scene to Forrest General Hospital by Rescue 7 minutes after the accident occurred. The pursuit began when Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a stolen vehicle headed westbound toward Columbia.

“The incident began in the Hattiesburg area and continued into Marion County on U.S. Hwy. 98,” Hall said. “Several agencies got involved in the pursuit, which continued through Columbia and ended at the Overhead Bridge in Foxworth.”

According to Hall, another deputy involved in the pursuit came over the bridge and did not see that units had stopped in the middle of the bridge.

“He went through the center of the vehicles that were stopped,” he said. “It was at the same time that Poirier was exiting his vehicle. It was a blind spot and when he made the crest they were at a complete stop.”

Hall said the quick actions of the deputy, whose name had not been released, most likely avoided a fiery crash and injuries that could have been much worse.

“He came through the center of two vehicles and used his best judgment of trying to avoid a crash,” he said. “It just happened that at the same time, Poirier was exiting his vehicle. It was a blind spot with semi-wet road conditions. The officer took the path of least resistance.”

Master Sgt. Brent Barfield of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said that the driver of a white Nissan Maxima had allegedly been stolen from Ryan Motors was in custody.

Alicia Holifield, 33, of Summit was booked into the Marion County Jail and has been initially charged with felony fleeing of law enforcement and no diver’s license.

“At this point in the investigation, she is being charged with felony fleeing,” he said. “After the conclusion of the investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Crash Team, more charges may be pending at a later date. Again, it is an ongoing investigation.”

MSCO Chief Deputy Singley then addressed the injuries sustained by the Poirier.

“We’d just like everybody to remember our officer during this time,” he concluded. “The community has had an outpouring of support.”

As of early Wednesday, Holifield was being held in the Marion County Jail. However, officials said she may be transferred to Lamar County to face charges there. Bond had not been set as of 10:30 a.m.

U.S. Hwy. 98 westbound was closed at Mississippi Hwy. 586-587 for about three hours and reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

For more information and photos at the scene, pick up a copy of Thursday’s edition of The Columbian-Progress.