Marion County sheriff's deputy injured during traffic stop

Law enforcement agencies from Marion County and surrounding areas are currently on the scene of a traffic incident that injured one of their fellow officers off U.S. Hwy. 98 near Cox's Triangle Tuesday evening.

According to Marion County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jamie Singley, one of the department's deputies was injured during a felony traffic stop, which was the result of a vehicle pursuit out of Lamar County.

"The officer was struck by a vehicle and was injured," Singley said. "He was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg."

The deputy was airlifted from the scene by Rescue 7 air ambulance.

It is not clear at this time which vehicle struck the deputy. However, Singley said a suspect is in custody.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and MCSO are currently investigating the incident.

For more on this story, continue to visit our Web site.

Pictured Below: Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies work the scene of a traffic stop where a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured. | Photo by Mark Rogers