Foxworth man charged in fatal shooting

A Foxworth man has been booked into the Marion County Jail on a murder charge in connection with a shooting Friday night.

Kendarious Brister, 23, was taken into custody several hours after Calen Malek Shaw, 20, was found shot outside a home located at 108 Morgantown Rd. in Foxworth. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Capt. Pete Williams, deputies were dispatched to the home at 6:42 p.m.

“Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered Shaw’s body,” Williams said. “AAA Ambulance Service arrived on the scene and confirmed that the victim was deceased.”

Investigators from the MCSO then arrived on the scene and began their investigation. Coroner Norma Williamson was called to the scene and around 8:40 p.m. Shaw’s body was transported to Marion General Hospital. It has since been sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office in Jackson for autopsy, according to Williams.

“Through the course of the investigation, a suspect was formed and later arrested and charged,” Williams said. Williams said late Saturday afternoon that the investigation is still ongoing with the assistance from Williamson and the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.”

If you have any information pertaining to the case, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051,” Williams concluded.